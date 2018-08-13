Coronation Street viewers did not hold back the jokes after Sally Metcalfe was arrested while dressed as clown.

Coronation Street viewers did not hold back the jokes after Sally Metcalfe was arrested while dressed as clown.

Corrie viewers in stitches as Sally gets arrested while dressed as a clown

The character, played by Sally Dynevor, was arrested after con man Duncan tried to frame her for a scam in which he pocketed £40,000 from the council.

Unluckily for Sally, the police caught up with her when she was dressed up as a clown to help out at a family fun day.

This is no joke!



Sally Metcalfe, I'm arresting you for fraud, bribery and money laundering... 😳#Corrie #Sally pic.twitter.com/Y2qqgwBav1 — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) August 13, 2018

Fans thought the scenes in the ITV soap were hilarious.

“Oh no Sally bet you feel like a real clown now,” teased one viewer, while another said: “Sally in the custody suite as a clown is hilarious. Vintage.”

Oh no Sally bet you feel like a real clown now 😳 #Corrie — Mandy J (@Mandymiffy) August 13, 2018

Sally in the custody suite as a clown is hilarious. Vintage @ITVCorrie.#Corrie — Andy Gibson: Journalist (@AndyGibsonTV) August 13, 2018

“Sally The Sad Clown is peak Monday,” said another.

Sally The Sad Clown is peak Monday #Corrie — Sohail (@KingOfSunshine) August 13, 2018

“I wish it had been a clown cop car and the doors fell off just as Sally had been getting in,” suggested one viewer.

I wish it had been a clown cop car and the doors fell off just as Sally had been getting in. #Corrie — Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) August 13, 2018

Another person posted: “Poor Sally. Being nicked dressed as a clown.

“Imagine what the former Mayor’s mugshot will look like. The shame of it.”

Poor Sally. Being nicked dressed as a clown. Imagine what the former Mayor's mugshot will look like. The shame of it.#Corrie @ITVCorrie — Andy Gibson: Journalist (@AndyGibsonTV) August 13, 2018

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

Press Association