Corrie stars highlight help available to abuse victims during lockdown

The female stars of Coronation Street have released a video highlighting the help available to domestic abuse victims during the lockdown.

Shelley King, Sair Khan, Sally Dynevor, Sally Carman and former show star Julie Hesmondhalgh all feature in the message, released in conjunction with Women’s Aid.

Experts have warned they expect domestic violence to rise while the UK copes with the Covid-19 outbreak and charities have said their helplines are experiencing an increase in use.

In the series of home videos, the group say: “The world is going through a really difficult time right now and many of us are isolating at home.

“For anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse, it is no doubt terrifying to be isolated with an abuser.

“If you are in a situation where you are being abused, or you fear that you may be abused, there are measures in place that can help protect you.”

The video encourages those at risk to keep a mobile phone on them at all times and use the “silent solution” when calling the police.

Anyone needing help, but fearful an abuser may hear them calling, can dial 999 and press 55, which will let the police know they need assistance.

The campaign comes after a recent Coronation Street storyline saw Geoff Metcalfe increase his influence over Yasmeen Nazir, revealing the damage of non-physical abuse.

The ITV soap consulted Women’s Aid on the storyline, which was intended to educate viewers on the “invisible prison” created by controlling partners.

PA Media