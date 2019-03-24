Corrie fans accuse Peter of covering for Carla over roof collapse

Coronation Street viewers have pointed the finger of suspicion at Peter Barlow over the factory roof collapse.

Many felt Peter (Chris Gascoyne) was acting oddly in Sunday night’s visit to Weatherfield, the first episode since the tragedy that left Rana (Bhavna Limbachia) dead.

During the hour-long instalment, Peter tried to bribe Gary Windass (Mikey North) into not reporting that the roof had already been damaged or that he had offered to fix it for Carla Connor (Alison King).

He suggested they pin it on the late Pat Phelan, leading fans to question whether Peter was just covering up for Carla.

“Is peter trying to cover his own tracks because he was the one that sabotaged the factory roof?” one viewer said on Twitter.

“It’s starting to look like peters the villain,” said another.

“Peter acting so edgy .. body language Practically screaming he’s covering for Carla,” claimed another.

One fan of the ITV soap predicted: “Peter Barlow sabotaged the factory roof. Did it because he knew Carla was in financial trouble and hopes the insurance will pay off. Carla will have a breakdown, Peter will tell her the truth and they’ll blame it on Phelan. They’ll get back together and keep the secret.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.

