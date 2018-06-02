Corrie and Emmerdale head to east London for British Soap Awards

The biggest stars of UK soaps will face off in east London on Saturday night as the British Soap Awards come to the capital.

Coronation Street, Doctors, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks will battle it out for the top prize of best soap at the ceremony at the Hackney Empire.

EastEnders star Jake Wood, who portrays Max Branning, is up for six awards including villain of the year where he will go up against Coronation Street’s Connor McIntyre, nominated for his portrayal of Pat Phelan. **Voting has officially closed** Thank you to everyone who voted!! Make sure you tune in Saturday, 2nd June - 8PM @ITV for the results... LIVE! See you there @Hollyoaks @emmerdale @BBCDoctors @itvcorrie and @bbceastenders #SoapAwards #SoapAwards20th pic.twitter.com/gLisnZVpl9 — British Soap Awards (@SoapAwards) May 25, 2018 The dramatic Christmas Day episode in which Lauren and Abi Branning fell from the roof of the Old Vic in EastEnders is up for scene of the year, alongside Corrie’s grooming of Bethany Platt.

In the fan-voted best actress category, Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany, will go up against her castmate Catherine Tyldesley as well as EastEnders Lacey Turner, Emmerdale’s Emma Atkins, and Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey. The best actor category has Fallon’s on-screen uncle, Jack Shepherd, nominated alongside McIntyre, Emmerdale duo Ryan Hawley and Michael Parr and Hollyoaks’ Theo Graham.

#ThrowBackThursday to first ever British Soap Awards 20 years ago and a very young @kelvin_fletcher😄 Spot the rest of the cast.. leave your comments below👇🏼#SoapAwards pic.twitter.com/DIz66kHNtS — British Soap Awards (@SoapAwards) May 31, 2018 In a celebration of the awards’ 20th anniversary, a special greatest soap moment of all time has been introduced with a number of acclaimed scenes included. EastEnders’ 2001 You Ain’t My Mother scene – in which Kat Slater revealed she was Zoe’s real mother – is nominated as well as hit historical moments from Corrie, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Richard Hillman driving his family in 2003 in Corrie and the 2016 Hotten bypass crash from Emmerdale are both up for the prize. Other prizes to be handed out include best single episode, best comedy performance, best on-screen partnership and best storyline.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield, the awards show will air live on ITV1 from 8pm.

Press Association