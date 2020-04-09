Coronation Street star Simon Gregson recovering after ‘awful’ coronavirus

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has said he has been suffering with the “bloody awful” coronavirus.

The actor, who plays Steve McDonald on the soap, urged fans to stay safe.

He wrote on Twitter: “1st day out of bed today starting to feel a little better after contracting the virus, my main symptom was gastric and still is bloody awful but lucky to not have respiratory. Stay safe everyone x.”

1st day out of bed today starting to feel a little better after contracting the virus,my main symptom was gastric and still is bloody awful but lucky to not have respiratory. Stay safe everyone x — simon gregson (@simongregson123) April 9, 2020

Production on continuing dramas including Holby City, Casualty, EastEnders, Doctors, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks has shut down amid the health crisis.

The actors’ union Equity said on Tuesday that it had reached a pay deal for soap stars unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Equity, which represents workers across the UK entertainment industry, said it had reached a deal to ensure regular cast members under contract on affected programmes receive a monthly payment while filming is suspended.

Equity has secured financial support for artists working in continuing dramas following the complete shutdown of production. This includes shows Holby, Casualty, Eastenders, Doctors, River City, Pobol y Cwm, Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks. See: https://t.co/jCfg86hKjV — Equity (@EquityUK) April 8, 2020

The payments “either meet or come very close to the benchmark set by the Government,” in its schemes for employed and self-employed workers, Equity said.

It added: “We pushed very hard for more, but felt these were the best that could be achieved in light of the difficult economic climate.”

Gregson is one of a number of high-profile figures to have suffered from coronavirus.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Linda Lusardi, Pink and Idris Elba have all tested positive for the illness.

PA Media