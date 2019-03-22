A Coronation Street set was raided by thieves while cast and crew were reportedly filming a heist scene for the soap.

Coronation Street hit by thieves during reported filming for heist scene

While cast and crew of the ITV show were on set, the kit for the shoot was targeted in an “opportunistic theft”.

It is understood that the set was hit by the crime while a fictional felony was being filmed for the soap.

A spokeswoman for ITV said: “We can confirm a small domestic generator was stolen during a low-level opportunistic theft from the unit base of filming today for Coronation Street whilst the crew were on location in Bolton.

“The programme’s cast and crew weren’t at the unit base at the time.

“The incident was reported to the police and filming wasn’t affected.”

It is understood that no one was injured in the raid.

Cast and crew were understood to be filming slightly removed from where the crime took place

Press Association