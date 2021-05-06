Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent announces baby news

Brooke Vincent is known for playing Sophie Webster in the soap (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent has given birth to her second child.

The 28-year-old announced the news to her 938,000 followers, writing that she was “besotted”.

She revealed the baby boy, named Monroe, had been born on Tuesday at the same time of day as his older brother.

Vincent, known for playing Sophie Webster on the ITV soap, also shares a son called Mexx with partner Kean Bryan, born in October 2019.

She wrote: “On the morning of Tuesday 4th May at 8.14am; the exact same time as his big brother … our little boy came into the world.

Monroe S J Bryan you’ve added so much love & happiness to our little family! Me, your daddy & big brother are all besotted with you.”

The actress has been with Sheffield United player Bryan since 2016.

He shared a photo of himself cradling the child and wrote: “Monroe S J Bryan 04/05/21” alongside a black heart emoji.

Vincent has appeared in Coronation Street since 2004 but has been on maternity leave, and over the years has also had TV stints on Dancing On Ice and Soapstar Superstar.

Fellow Corrie actress Ellie Leach, former footballer Joe Thompson and The Only Way Is Essex star Jessica Wright were among those who sent messages of congratulations.

PA Media