Cork Garda dances his way out of office and into retirement after 41 years in the service

Covid 19 has changed all of our lives, and how we do all sort of things. People leaving their jobs after a lifetime's service is one of them.

The farewell do has been replaced by a wave, or in the case of Garda Inspector Pat Meaney it was a ‘shimmy’ out of his office and out of blue.

This video shows him dancing his way out of work after 41 years and three months dedicated service in his native county, Cork.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, who both served in the force, Pat was “blown away by the reaction” from friends and colleagues wishing him a long and happy retirement.

Also leaving the building with him was his trusty Crown radio cassette, a present from his parents as he left for the Garda college in Templemore in 1980.

The transistor accompanied Pat as he served in various stations in Cork, when he looked after Queen Elizabeth 2 on her historic visit to Cork, as well as looking after President Barack Obama in 2011, as well as many other VIPs.

Pat has always had an interest in music - and with his three daughters and wife, he has listened to all sorts although his preference is for Green Day.

Pat has many happy memories of his time in An Garda Síochána and colleagues and friends made along the way.

He now plans to take a well-earned break and looks forward to more time with his family.

Online Editors