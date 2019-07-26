Confirmed: Third series of 'Ireland's Got Talent' axed

Virgin Media TV has confirmed that it won't be making a third series of 'Ireland's Got Talent.'

Virgin Media TV has confirmed that it won't be making a third series of 'Ireland's Got Talent.'

There has been much speculation in recent months that the flagship weekend talent show may not be be returning to our small screens again for a third outing.

Louis Walsh on Ireland's Got Talent on Virgin Media One

And Virgin Media confirmed this evening that the show presented by Lucy Kennedy is being rested for the immediate future.

A spokesperson told independent.ie that this decision has been made due to a combination of "logistical and scheduling reasons."

"Virgin Media Television are tremendously proud of the show and how it has raised the bar for production in Ireland," she said.

"We look forward to unveiling our new season schedule as we continue to increase our commitment to great content and original Irish programming. Further details will be announced in due course."

BSD show how it’s done on the stage at Ireland’s Got Talent

The second series of the show was won by dance troupe BSD last April and the programme represented a huge financial by Virgib Media.

Judged by Louis Walsh, Michelle Visage, Denise van Outen and Jason Byrne, the show launched amid much fanfare in 2018 and initially pulled in huge viewing figures for the station.

But figures have dipped in recent times as its appeal has waned and it goes up against some stiff competition.

The first episode in 2018 attracted 470,000 viewers, some 35pc of the available audience.

Jason Byrne with fellow judges Denise van Outen (left) and Michelle Visage, and presenter Lucy Kennedy. Photo: Brian McEvoy

This year, the first episode of the talent programme attracted 330,000, which was a 22pc share.

Online Editors