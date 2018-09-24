Confirmed: Metallica to play at Slane 2019

Slane Castle will be rocked to its foundations next summer as Metallica are set to play the legendary Co Meath venue.

Owner Lord Henry Mountcharles confirmed the news in an announcement at the castle on Monday morning.

"It’s a big production, it’s brash, it’s real rock n roll," he said.

James Hetfield, Robert Trujillo, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett will play on June 8 as part of the WorlWires tour, fulfilling their promise to Irish fans that they would play here in 2019.

They previously revealed that they would be staging a European stadium tour from May to August 2019.

Drummer Lars also said they had planned to play Ireland in 2018 but "the arena would not work due to the stage layout and the amounts of pyro we had planned".

Announcement at Slane Castle this morning (Photo: Aoife Kelly)

It has been ten years since they played Ireland.

Slane Castle did not host a concert this summer but last year Guns N’ Roses proved a massive success – they sold out the 80,000 capacity venue in a day.

Thin Lizzy were the first rockers to play Slane Castle for its very first concert in 1981.

Tickets from €89.50 on sale Friday, September 28 at 10am.

