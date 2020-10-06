Concerns of Arctic communities should be heard, says British Museum curator

The public should listen to the concerns of Arctic communities about the impact of climate change, the curator of a British Museum exhibition on the region has said.

Amber Lincoln added that it is “really important” to preserve the history of the Arctic’s indigenous people.

The London museum’s Arctic: Culture And Climate exhibition, which explores the history of the region and its indigenous people through the lens of climate change and weather, opens later this month.

Ms Lincoln said living conditions in the Arctic have changed considerably over recent decades.

“It has been changed over the 30,000 years that people have lived there, but what we are experiencing now is different,” she told the PA news agency.

“It is human caused and it is happening so quickly.”

Ms Lincoln added: “I think people need to listen to local people, indigenous Arctic people as they give their perspective and their stories about how they are responding to these changes now, because they are the best stewards of their land.”

The exhibition aims to “get rid of the divide between Arctic communities and London”, she said.

At the beginning of the exhibition, a video shows how much the Arctic has shrunk in recent years, as well as a projection of how much of the ice will melt over the next few decades.

A number of displays focus on the resourcefulness of Arctic communities and their ability to get food, tools and clothing from their sparse surroundings.

The exhibition features a fishing boat from the 1800s and a handmade waterproof whaling suit.

There is also a snowmobile which has been repaired and adapted using animal materials including seal fur and sinew.

An eight-piece winter outfit made from wild reindeer is also on display, along with a household bag made from salmon skin.

The display also includes various sledges which are suitable for different types of snow.

Also included in the exhibition are a number of videos of interviews with indigenous people discussing their experiences of the changing Arctic climate.

The British Museum’s Citi exhibition Arctic: Culture And Climate runs from October 22 to February 21.

PA Media