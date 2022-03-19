Composer Frank McNamara says ‘positivity’ has been key during his recovery from stomach cancer

Irish composer Frank McNamara has said ‘positivity’ has been key to his recovery from oesophageal cancer which he was diagnosed with last July.

Mr McNamara was diagnosed with Covid-19 last year and while he was being treated in hospital the doctors discovered that he also suffered from mild emphysema.

As he was recovering from the effects of long Covid, the Tipperary native said he began feeling unwell again and certain food items were getting stuck in his throat.

“I googled it… and the two main causes are not chewing your food properly and cancer and I thought well I hardly have cancer,” he said.

Mr McNamara said when he went for an examination, the doctors found a “massive tumour” at the entrance of his stomach which was 8 cm in diameter.

He said the tumour was so large that there was only a “sliver” of room for food to get through.

The composer told Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio One that his clinical team were “very positive” and they assured him he could recover.

The hospital staff moved quickly and following his initial diagnosis Mr McNamara met with his surgeon soon after.

“I was very lucky. It’s in an operable position and I was lucky that he was able to operate,” he said.

The former Late Late Show musician had the operation in November and then began an eight-week treatment of chemotherapy to remove any malignant cells.

Mr McNamara said he was “on a particularly harsh form of chemo” but “positive thinking” has helped him to get through it.

“It’s four rounds of chemo with two weeks to recover between each one,” he said.

“It’s that kind of positive thinking and change in how you think about things, that has helped me get through the tougher times.

“For the first couple of weeks I sat on the couch and watched Netflix and felt tired. If everyone’s telling you you’re going to be on the floor you start believing it after a while, but I just can’t do that. I’m a goer. I’m always doing something. I’m always looking forward to the next thing.”

Mr McNamara is due to have his last course of chemotherapy next week and he said he is feeling “fine”.

The time he spent recovering at home, rekindled his love of playing the piano and he said this led to him launching an upcoming concert tour with his son JJ.

The Apple and the Tree tour begins in June and both McNamara and his son will perform.

Expand Close JJ McNamara / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp JJ McNamara

“For encores will do stuff together on one piano with four hands, which we’re having a lot of fun with,” he said.

In 2019, Mr McNamara and his wife Theresa Lowe secured a major victory in the High Court that saw €2.9m in debts written off.

The win against a vulture fund was front page news and Mr McNamara said it was an extremely stressful time for the family.

However, he said their case should give others who find themselves in financial difficulty hope.

“Do get help. Every debt problem has a solution, there’s no doubt about that. Go and talk to a professional. Get the help; don’t struggle on,” he added.