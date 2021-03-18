Comic Relief to return with appearances from Daniel Craig and Olivia Colman

The annual Comic Relief fundraiser is to return to television screens on Friday and will feature appearances from Daniel Craig, Catherine Tate and Olivia Colman.

Friday’s show is being hosted by television presenters Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness, comedian Sir Lenny Henry and singer Alesha Dixon.

During the programme, Tate’s foul-mouthed Nan character will meet James Bond, played by Craig, during a new sketch for the programme.

The name's Tate. Catherine Tate.



As James Bond, Daniel Craig has faced the world's worst villains. But will he survive meeting the nation's favourite foul-mouthed Nan?



Tune in to @BBCOne at 7pm tomorrow for #RedNoseDay to find out! @007 pic.twitter.com/9BE4Nrh6Mr — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) March 18, 2021

The show will feature clips from television programmes including The Vicar Of Dibley, Staged and Top Gear.

Jack Whitehall’s Zoom Meeting will see the comedian host a Comic Relief video call with guests including fellow comedian Guz Khan and actresses Olivia Colman and Anya Taylor-Joy.

BBC comedies Normal People and Fleabag will also join forces in a clip for the programme.

Comic Relief has raised more than £1.4 billion over 35 years.

The 2021 programme airs on Friday at 7pm on BBC One.

PA Media