Comic Con returns to Dublin this weekend when the country’s animation and pop culture fans flock to the Convention Centre.

Comic Con comes to town as host of stars fly into Dublin popular event

The event, growing in popularity every year, is an opportunity for fans to immerse themselves in the imaginative side of television, film and the world of graphic novels and comics.

Hollywood actor Lochlyn Munro in conversation at the preview night of Dublin Comic Con at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Pic Steve Humphreys

Guests this year, who will be available for autographs and photographs, include actor, screenwriter, producer, and author Nick Frost, best known for his work in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy of films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World's End.

He co-starred in the 2011 alien comedy Paul, which he co-wrote with frequent collaborator and best friend Simon Pegg.

Star Trek fans will have the opportunity to meet Michael Dorn, best known for his recurring role as the Klingon Worf in the franchise over a period of 11 years.

Dean Cain, who played Superman in the Television show “Lois and Clark” will also be there on Saturday.

Hollywood actor Lori Petty in conversation at the preview night of Dublin Comic Con at the Convention Centre in Dublin. Pic Steve Humphreys 10th August 2018

Helping launch the event tonight was American actress Lori Petty, who played Tyler Endicott in the film Point Break, Kit Keller in A League of Their Own, and the title role in Tank Girl.

Canadian actor and filmmaker Lochlyn Munro, best known for his roles in Scary Movie, Freddy vs. Jason, and White Chicks also flew in early to enjoy the weekend in Dublin.

Artists from the world of comic books are represented by David Leach , James Peaty , and Paul Jason Holden.

Merchandising is a major feature of all themed events, and there is no shortage of comics, collectibles, T Shirts, figures, rarities and oddities to be found at the retail stands, with every major outlet, supplier and club on hand to guide those who need guidance through the labyrinthine world of animated adventure.

Dressing up, or Cosplay as it has now become, gives fans the opportunity to become their favourite characters for the day, and Comic Con has evolved into an arena of incredible imagination, colour and creativity of homemade and professionally made costumes.

The event runs on Saturday and Sunday.

Online Editors