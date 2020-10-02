Comedian Rufus Hound splits from wife of 13 years

Comedian Rufus Hound has announced that he has split from his wife.

The 41-year-old, whose recent acting credits include Sky 1 sitcom Trollied, married Beth Johnson in April 2007 and they share two children.

He broke the news with a post on Twitter, which said: “In April, Beth and I made the sad decision to end our marriage.

“We will always have much love and respect for each other.

“Even though we are separated we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority.”

The pair married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after meeting at Reading Festival.

This year he was due to play the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle in the West End production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, prior to the show’s suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hound is rumoured to have signed up as a celebrity contestant for ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

