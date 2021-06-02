Comedian PJ Gallagher says his mother getting Covid-19 vaccine was ‘the beginning of the cracks of light’

Comedian PJ Gallagher has revealed he is hoping to be back serving as a volunteer lifeboat crew member with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) “within weeks.”

He had been a volunteer in Dun Laoghaire, but during the pandemic he moved home and was in a bubble with his mother.

"But I just applied for my transfer to Howth,” he told Independent.ie.

"As far as I know, all going to plan, I should be back on the lifeboat within a matter of weeks. I should be back out then, and I am absolutely dying to get back out, the Dubliner said.

“I miss it,” he said, outlining how much he enjoyed being a part of the crew. He said he missed “the regularity of the Monday night training” and “answering the shouts.”

"You are doing something useful with your time,” he commented.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old was delighted to receive his Covid vaccine, but told of his immense relief when his mother received hers.

“I am not really a crier, it’s not something that comes normal to me really, but when my mother got the vaccine, I think because it took me by surprise that it was good news, it really broke me down, because she’s had such a tough year. She hasn’t been able to see her grandkids, she hasn’t been well, and then all of a sudden, this one thing happens, and it was an immense moment. So I think that was for me the beginning of the cracks of light.”

Meanwhile, with Men’s Health Week approaching on June 14, the comedian is calling on men to make their health a priority and visit a health professional as soon as they have a concern.

Research conducted by iReach on behalf of Lloyds Pharmacy shows that 42pc of men surveyed have put off seeking advice in relation to health concerns, and 41pc of those men have done so out fear of finding out what is wrong, compared to 27pc of women.

Despite listing weight, stress, blood pressure and depression as key health issues, almost half of men surveyed say they are not likely to reach out to their GP or health professional if they have a health concern.

“We all know how important our health is, especially given the last year, but many men are still struggling to open up about their health. I know what it’s like to open up about your health and ask for help. It can be hard, but the benefits far outweigh any of the embarrassment or fear that may be causing men to delay seeking help,” the broadcaster said.

He said he did not know until recently “you could go into a pharmacy and have a private chat for free in a room”, and that is a normal service in the pharmacies.

The popular comedian has spoken openly about the stage fright he previously suffered doing stand up gigs.

"It is no secret how hard stand up has been on me, that I never really dealt with the stage fright element of it, and that sometimes spilled over into full scale anxiety,” he told Independent.ie.

"I am one of those people. I would ‘save up’ problems before I would go to a doctor. I wouldn’t go with one problem.

"I didn't take my problems seriously," he said. Mr Gallagher said he would encourage men to seek assistance about anything they are worried about, including day to day problems.

Meanwhile, the television star has been hosting The Big DIY Challenge, where people from all over the country display their impressive DIY skills as they do everything from whole room renovations to outdoor construction projects.

"I could watch You Tube videos from now until 2099 and I will still not be able to hammer a nail in straight to a wall. I honestly, having done that show, genuinely believe DIY is like singing or dancing or acting. It’s like, you are born with it or you’re not. You can either have a natural talent for that stuff or you haven’t like me. "



