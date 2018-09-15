Entertainment

Saturday 15 September 2018

Comedian Mark Lamarr charged with assault and false imprisonment

The 51-year-old is due in court next month.

Mark Lamarr, former host of BBC1’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks (Sean Dempsey/PA)
By Alexander Britton, Press Association

The former host of Never Mind the Buzzcocks Mark Lamarr has been charged with common assault and false imprisonment, police said.

Lamarr, born Mark Jones, was a regular on TV screens in the 1990s and starred in The Word, The Big Breakfast and Shooting Stars.

The 51-year-old was charged on September 1 and will appear before magistrates in Uxbridge on October 2, the Metropolitan Police said.

