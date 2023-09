Louisa Ní Éideáin (39) is a bilingual writer and performer who was diagnosed with ADHD aged 38. She has written about it and performs in her one-woman musical comedy show, Dopa-Mean Girl. She also does stand-up in Irish. By day, she works in learning and development in a tech company. From Leixlip, she lives in Dublin with her French husband Cédric and their two sons aged six and two. ​