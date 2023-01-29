Comedian Karl Spain: ‘I hope I’m there when they unveil the Sharon Horgan statue’

BOOK: The Black Dog

I recently read [Scottish comedian] Kevin Bridges’s book The Black Dog. It’s about the two worlds that Kevin has lived in – pre-fame and post-fame – and the two main characters have characteristics of Kevin, and that makes it so interesting. Also the criminality present in the book keeps you guessing as to where the story will take you. The writing is reminiscent of his stand-up – so precise, the words so well chosen.

Another enjoyable read is CK McDonnell’s Stranger Times series. He creates these wonderful worlds – and I do enjoy a laugh in a book, and there’s a good few here.

​STREAMING: Bad Sisters

Everything about the [Apple TV+] series Bad Sisters is just brilliant. The cast, the storyline, just everything. I hope I’m there when they unveil the Sharon Horgan statue – I’ve loved pretty much everything she’s done. She’s very much an under-appreciated national treasure.

​PODCAST: Totally Football

I like the Totally Football Podcast with James Richardson. There is always a knowledgeable panel on, and it can be enjoyed by fans with various levels of interest. I find with some podcasts there’s a tendency to go on and on... If it goes over an hour you lose me. I also always listen to Football Weekly from The Guardian. I tend to listen to them when I’m driving or out for a walk... so yeah, when I’m driving!

With actual radio programmes I think Dermot and Dave is just perfect. I always enjoy it and feel better for having listened to it. Such good fun.

​COMEDY: Kevin Bridges

Watching Kevin Bridges’s latest tour has been a joy. I’m his support act so I have to be there... but every night is an education. I’m an old dog learning new tricks – there is a new batch of comedians coming through that’s really exciting. With social media you can become a superstar without leaving your house, but if you’re any good you’ll need a stage and an expectant crowd. That’s where it’s pure.