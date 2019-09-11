Comedian Joel Dommett marries Hannah Cooper in beach wedding
The TV presenter announced the news on Instagram.
Comedian Joel Dommett has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend in a beach wedding in Greece.
The TV presenter walked down the aisle with model Hannah Cooper and shared the news on Instagram.
Dommett, 33, posted a picture from the ceremony in Mykonos showing him and his new bride being showered with confetti.
Dommett wore a dark-coloured suit and white trainers for the occasion, while Cooper wore an off-the-shoulder white dress.
“BEST DAY EVER. Love you @hannah_cooper_”, he captioned the post.
Cooper posted the same picture and wrote: “My Heart️ 09.09.19.”
The couple’s celebrity fans were among those to send their congratulations.
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Emily Atack said: “Oh my lovely people. What a wonderful sight. Love you both.”
Comic Keith Lemon wrote: “Massive congrats! Xxx.”
Emma Willis said: “Congrats dude!!!”
And former Love Island contestant Alex George commented: “Congratulations mate.”
I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp host Dommett and Cooper met after she messaged him on social media more than three years ago.
In the build-up to the wedding, Dommett encouraged others to “get drunk and message the person you kinda like looking at on Instagram right now”.
PA Media