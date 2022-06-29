Comedian Joanne McNally reveals the identity of her secret boyfriend

Comedian Joanne McNally has revealed the identity of her secret boyfriend.

The pair, who met on celebrity dating app Raya, have so far kept their romance under wraps.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night, the podcast host shared a snap showing her kissing her new beau on the cheek before she swiftly deleted the post.

“Hard launch @alanbyrne10,” she wrote, revealing her new boyfriend's name.

“Felt cute, will defo delete later,” the caption continued.

True to her word, the 39-year-old quickly removed the post from her Instagram feed.

Earlier this month she posted a snap of her new fella, doodling over his eyes in a bid to conceal his identity.

“Soft launch,” she captioned the picture.

McNally revealed in May that she was dating the Dublin model and DJ.

During an Instagram Q&A, Joanne joked that she was mortified to admit that she's no longer single.

“I’m actually seeing someone,” the 39-year-old shared.

“I met an Irish guy on Raya, he’s sound and we’re like, dating or whatever.”

“But obviously I’m going to block him from seeing this video because I don’t want him to know I’m acknowledging we're dating, because (it's) embarrassing,” she joked.

Joanne joked that she and her mystery man were basically “engaged” because they were not seeing anyone else at the time.

Referring to Alan as ‘Dennis’ he told Vogue Williams on their My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast: “I went back home with the intention of wrapping it up with Dennis.”

“I was like, ‘Look, it can’t go anywhere. I don’t live there; you don’t live here [London]. You’ve got kids, you’re not going anywhere.’

“Anyway, I basically lived with him for five days in Killiney castle and now I think we’re engaged.

She continued: “It was basically like, ‘Are you riding anyone else?’ ‘No. Are you riding anyone else?’ ‘No.’

“He was like, ‘Let’s just ride the wave’ and I guess I’m the wave.”