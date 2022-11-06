Comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher reveals his mother has died

Radio Nova DJ and comedian PJ Gallagher has revealed his mother died on Saturday, November 5.

He broke the sad news on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of his mum on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”

The Dubliner later shared another photo of himself and his mother smiling together on social media.

Friends and fans, including former RTE broadcaster Aonghus McNally paid tribute, writing: “Big hugs to you PJ at such a sad time. X.”

Model Glenda Gilson also paid tribute, saying: “So sorry PJ x.”

"So sorry for your loss”, another person added while another sympathiser said: “RIP. My condolences PJ. I'm so sorry for your loss.”

The DJ recently opened up about his battle with depression and credited author pal Stephanie Preissner for saving his life.