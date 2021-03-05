Colin Jackson on managing his chronic pain during Dancing On Ice

Colin Jackson has said he hopes to have stem cell treatment after Dancing On Ice finishes to help him manage his chronic pain.

The former Olympian, 54, said he has been lucky to remain largely unscathed during the ITV competition, which has seen numerous stars drop out due to injury.

However, he said he is still managing pain in his knee as a result of his career as an Olympic hurdler.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “Everybody who suffers from some kind of chronic pain gets used to dealing with the pain on a daily basis.

“So for me it was never going to be an issue because I still snowboard and I still ski and I still do all those explosive sports, so I’m used to managing the pain in my knee.

“But as soon as the show is over I give myself a little bit of a break, and then I will end up getting some stem cell treatment and hopefully that should prevent me from having a full-scale knee replacement, fingers crossed.”

Jackson, who is partnered with pro skater Klabera Komini on the show, said it has been “such a hoot” to take part and added: “I’ve enjoyed myself so much but the challenge of dancing and skating to such important judges is daunting every weekend.

“I have got a couple of bruises, I cannot deny that, but when you sign up for the show you understand that that could potentially be a bit of a jeopardy.

“But I’ve certainly enjoyed every single weekend. I’m not going to say that it’s easy, because it’s far from easy, but it certainly is a lot of fun.

“Dressing up on a Sunday! Who wouldn’t enjoy that?”

ITV has announced the series will finish early because so many contestants have withdrawn due to injury or positive Covid results.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan had to pull out due to injury.

The final has been moved forward by a week, to Sunday March 14.

