Colin Jackson lands perfect score as Dancing On Ice final gets under way

Colin Jackson was awarded a perfect score of 40 from the Dancing On Ice judges as the final of the competition got under way.

The former athlete’s showcase routine was described as “hot, hot, hot” by judge John Barrowman.

Jackson said at the start of the competition he hoped he would get at least one 10 from the judges during the series, adding: “To get four was breathtaking for me.”

Ole ole, ole ole! Pass the sunscreen, because @ColinJackson and Klabera's Showcase is Hot Hot HOT âï¸😎 pic.twitter.com/MokeerPalD — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 14, 2021

The judges’ scores will not decide who wins the competition, with a public vote instead determining the champion.

Radio DJ Sonny Jay and his partner Angela Egan scored 39.5 for their showcase routine.

Jayne Torvill was the only judge not to award them a perfect score of 10.

John Barrowman said: “You were skating like a pro out there.”

He added: “This partnership I love watching.”

🎶 Rolling on the ice in the ice rink 🎶



Such a fun Showcase from @SonnyJay and Angela! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/uLcOp86XRh — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 14, 2021

Actress Faye Brookes and her partner Matt Evers performed first with a pool party-inspired routine.

She was awarded 38 out of 40 by the judges.

Christopher Dean said it was an “amazing start to the show”.

Ashley Banjo added: “You handled that routine so, so brilliantly.

“You have really come into your own and that’s so nice to see.”

Dream team, dream routine 💖 @Faye_Brookes and @TheMattEvers brought their absolute best to the ice tonight #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/YToQ6b4Pjl — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 14, 2021

The Dancing On Ice final was brought forward after injury and illness forced a number of contestants to withdraw.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound both had to leave after testing positive for coronavirus.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and actor Jason Donovan had to pull out of the series due to injury.

PA Media