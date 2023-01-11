Colin Farrell thanks Martin McDonagh for ‘changing my life’ during Golden Globes acceptance speech

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin holds an award on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Reuters

Director Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. Credit: Reuters

Colin Farrell thanked director Martin McDonagh for “changing” his life during an emotional Gloden Globes acceptance speech.

The Dubliner scooped the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in role in the dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin.

The dark comedy was one of the big winners on the night, with the film also earning the Best Picture – Musical or Comedy award, while writer-director McDonagh also took home the gong for Best Screenplay.

McDonagh’s 2009 release In Bruges paired Farrell and fellow Dublin actor Brendan Gleeson together for the first time, and Farrell thanked the director for establishing the life-changing collaboration.

Farrell also collected the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in In Bruges.

In his acceptance speech at a glitzy award ceremony in Beverly Hills last night, he described Gleeson as his “dance partner” and said he was a constant source of inspiration.

While the award show music tried to hurry him up, Farrell also congratulated his co-star Kerry Condon on her breakthrough performance, and poked fun at Barry Keoghan for being a notoriously bad housemate.

Expand Close Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin holds an award on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Reuters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin holds an award on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Reuters

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Close Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Margot Robbie attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Laverne Cox attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Director Martin McDonagh and Colin Farrell pose with their award for Best Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Domhnall Gleeson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Heidi Klum (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jenny Slate attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Sarah Polley attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Bob Odenkirk attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Nomineee Barry Keoghan arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Billy Porter arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Andrew Garfield attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The 80th annual Golden Globe awards returned in person in Los Angeles, after being forced off-air last year due to controversy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Lily James (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Viola Davis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Angela Bassett poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Seth Rogen attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Stephanie Hsu attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Lauren Miller, left, and comedian Seth Rogen arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Lily James attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Director Quentin Tarantino, left, and Daniella Pick arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Golden Globe Awards presenter Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Daisy Edgar Jones arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Anya Taylor-Joy (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for "Ozark" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jessica Chastain and Julia Garner attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Stewart Cook for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 202. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NO SALES. MANDATORY CREDIT. FOR ONE-TIME PUBLICATION ONLY. IMAGE MAY NOT BE ALTERED OR CHANGED. Niecy Nash-Betts blows a kiss as she arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The Big Bang Theory star, 36, arrived at the event’s red carpet in Los Angeles with her partner Tom Pelphrey on Tuesday (Jordan Strauss/AP) Kaley Cuoco debuts growing baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet (Jordan Strauss/AP) Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Best Original Score, Justin Hurwitz, Babylon is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Ana De Armas is seen on stage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS M. M. Keeravani holds an award on stage for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, (RRR) at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Nicole Byer and Ana Gasteyer onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Colman Domingo onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Hilary Swank onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Earl Gibson for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards® show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, U.S., on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Stewart Cook for the HFPA/© HFPA/Handout via REUTERS Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jennifer Coolidge poses with her award for best supporting actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture for "The White Lotus" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Emma D’Arcy, Miguel Sapochnik, and Milly Alcock pose with the award for Best Television Series in Drama for "House of the Dragon" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Ke Huy Quan poses with his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The actor and comedian was presented with the coveted Cecil B DeMille award at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/AP) Golden Globe Award nominee Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Best director nominees Tony Kushner, from left, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger arrive at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Eddie Murphy references Will Smith Oscars slap in Golden Globe award acceptance (Jordan Strauss/AP) Taron Egerton, left, and best actor nominee Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Julia Garner poses with her Best Supporting Actress for a Television Series award for "Ozark" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Eddie Murphy poses next to Tracy Morgan with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Quinta Brunson poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for "Abbott Elementary" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Jerrod Carmichael kicks off 2023 Golden Globes by addressing past controversy (PA) Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture: drama for Elvis (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) 80th Golden Globes awards does not shy away from controversial past (Chris Pizzello/AP) MM Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for Naatu Naatu from RRR (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Later, accepting the award for best drama motion picture, Spielberg thanked his entire production team, including producer Kristie Macosko Krieger (right) (Jordan Strauss/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jessica Chastain attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 10, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“Martin McDonough, I owe you so much man. 14 years ago, you put me working with Brendon Gleeson, my dance partner, and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I begrudgingly will be grateful to you for the rest of my days,” he said.

"To work on this film, I never expect films to work or to find an audience and when they do, it's shocking to me and so, I'm so horrified by what's happened around Banshees over the last couple of months – in a thrilling kind of way.

"Brendan, I just I love you so much. I love you so much. To get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal. I'm not saying I even got there, but the aspiration kept me going and I thank you for that for the rest of my days.

"Also Kerry, to finally see the world after 20 years of acting – you can forget that piano – to finally see the world after 20 years of acting find your work now, you’re extraordinary,” he added.

"Barry [Keoghan], when you're sharing a house with an actor you're working with, a word of advice Barry, don't eat his crunchy cornflakes and leave him with no breakfast in the morning. Okay, you should never send a man to work in an empty belly.

"I want to thank Sheila Flittin who played our banshee. I want to thank the cast and the crew and the locals of Inis Mór and Achill Island, that brought us in and there was lines blurred between all of us. There was just one big family for the betterment of all of our souls on that experience.

Video of the Day

“And lastly, Jenny the donkey and she's having an early retirement... And my kids at home are watching this James and Henry, the loves of my life, I love you so much.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities.

Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age film “The Fabelmans” won best drama film. “Abbott Elementary,” “White Lotus” and “House of the Dragon” led the TV awards.