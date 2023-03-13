Colin Farrell referenced Saturday Night Live at the Oscars after the US programme was criticised for its skit of Irish actors.

The Dubliner was one of many celebrities at the star-studded event, which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Mr Farrell (46) was nominated for best actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

During the skit, the hosts of the NBC entertainment programme introduced two actors posing as stars of The Banshees of Inisherin, Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

They began to conduct an interview on the red carpet, however, neither actors could be understood as they tried to impersonate the Irish stars.

Farrell and Gleeson were portrayed as unintelligible due to their language and accent.

The clip was posted online by Saturday Night Live, which showed the pair speaking over each other until they walked away.

One of the hosts remarked: "Wow, they haven’t even started drinking yet."

Mr Farrell has spoken previously about living a life of sobriety.

During the awards ceremony, Mr Farrell was approached by host Jimmy Kimmel, who relayed to him a “fan question”.

Mr Kimmel said that someone wrote in to say that they had adored Farrell’s performance in the film but were unable to understand what he said in it.

The actor replied: “Watch SNL from last night.”

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee was among online critics of the sketch, she said: “Yes this (is) fine” accompanied with a facepalming emoji.

A number of Twitter users took to social media to voice their opinions on the sketch.

One user said: “Not the Irish alcoholic trope in reference to an actor who is very open about his journey with sobriety.”

Another said: “It truly wouldn't be St Patrick's week without SNL making some offensive joke based on Irish stereotypes that wasn't funny in 1970 yet alone 2023.”

While another wrote: “I’m Irish and I find this more disappointing than I find it offensive - if worn out Irish stereotypes are the best your writers can come up with then I think SNL’s future looks like it’ll be pretty unremarkable. Do better.”

Mr Farrell attended the Oscars with his 13-year-old son Henry Tadeusz.

The actor and his youngest son wore matching black tuxedos and posed for pictures together on the champagne-coloured carpet at Hollywood’s biggest night.

Independent.ie has contacted NBC for comment.