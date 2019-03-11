Entertainment

Monday 11 March 2019

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly start Red Nose Day danceathon

The TV stars are planning to keep dancing for 24 hours.

Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly have started their attempt at the longest ever Danceathon in Red Nose Day history Comic Relief)
Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly have started their attempt at the longest ever Danceathon in Red Nose Day history Comic Relief)

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have started their attempt at the longest ever Danceathon in Red Nose Day history.

The Strictly presenters hit the dancefloor at 7.15pm on Monday to Beyonce’s Crazy In Love, the first song on their extensive playlist.

The pair will dance non-stop for 24 hours to raise money for Comic Relief.

A few hours into the challenge, the duo have already received support from family – such as Daly’s husband Vernon Kay – and celebrity friends.

ipanews_ea71cb50-97e0-48f5-adfa-173f5eef9d9c_embedded241712738
Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (Comic Relief)

Former Bake Off star Mary Berry treated the pair to chocolate cake in the studio, and comedian Susan Calman joined them on the dancefloor and showed off some of her best Strictly moves.

Angela Rippon passed on some words of wisdom from her own dancing days with Morecambe and Wise, while Jake Quickenden and the cast of Hair the Musical stopped by to dance Gangnam Style.

Choreographer Arlene Phillips also dropped by to give Daly and Winkleman some advice on keeping moving.

ipanews_ea71cb50-97e0-48f5-adfa-173f5eef9d9c_embedded241712736
Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (Comic Relief)

The stars have pledged to dance for over 24 hours to raise cash for Comic Relief to support vulnerable people and communities both in the UK and around the world.

Visit comicrelief.com/danceathon to show your support. You can also text ‘DANCE’ to 70210 to donate £10 or ‘DANCE’ to 70220 to donate £20.

The entire challenge is being broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 and the BBC Red Button.

Press Association

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top