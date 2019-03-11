Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly start Red Nose Day danceathon

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have started their attempt at the longest ever Danceathon in Red Nose Day history.

The Strictly presenters hit the dancefloor at 7.15pm on Monday to Beyonce’s Crazy In Love, the first song on their extensive playlist.

The pair will dance non-stop for 24 hours to raise money for Comic Relief.

A few hours into the challenge, the duo have already received support from family – such as Daly’s husband Vernon Kay – and celebrity friends.

Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (Comic Relief)

Former Bake Off star Mary Berry treated the pair to chocolate cake in the studio, and comedian Susan Calman joined them on the dancefloor and showed off some of her best Strictly moves.

Angela Rippon passed on some words of wisdom from her own dancing days with Morecambe and Wise, while Jake Quickenden and the cast of Hair the Musical stopped by to dance Gangnam Style.

Choreographer Arlene Phillips also dropped by to give Daly and Winkleman some advice on keeping moving.

Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly (Comic Relief)

The stars have pledged to dance for over 24 hours to raise cash for Comic Relief to support vulnerable people and communities both in the UK and around the world.

Visit comicrelief.com/danceathon to show your support. You can also text ‘DANCE’ to 70210 to donate £10 or ‘DANCE’ to 70220 to donate £20.

The entire challenge is being broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 and the BBC Red Button.

Press Association