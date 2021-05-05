Claire Foy to star in new BritBox series Marlow

Claire Foy is to star in new BritBox thriller Marlow.

The series will tell the story of two feuding families, the Marlows and the Wyatts.

The Crown star Foy, 37, will star as Evie Wyatt, who returns to the site of her father’s death in the Thames Estuary seeking revenge.

Claire Foy said she was 'delighted' to be part of the new series (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Claire Foy said she was 'delighted' to be part of the new series (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Marlow, which is being created by Motive Pictures and Endeavour Content, will be available on the BritBox streaming platform next year.

Production on the series, which has been created by screenwriters Tony Grisoni and Simon Maxwell, is scheduled to begin in the autumn.

Foy said: “I’m delighted to be a part of this compelling thriller.

“Tony and Simon’s scripts are so evocative of place and redolent with atmosphere – and the twists, turns and mysteries at the heart of this drama are utterly gripping.

“Evie Wyatt is such a captivating, complex and beguiling character, much like the enigmatic Edgelands which she calls home, and I can’t wait to get to step into her shoes.”

Will Harrison, managing director of BritBox UK, said: “Marlow is a daring and intriguing concept, and exactly the kind of original content we want to offer our subscribers.

“Working with the calibre of Claire Foy, Tony Grisoni, Simon Maxwell and the Motive team is a privilege and we can’t wait to get started.”

