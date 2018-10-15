Citizen Caine - from East End to Hollywood

Michael Caine, a die-hard optimist by nature, is feeling uncharacteristically gloomy. "I'm in a terrible state," he declares, only half-joking. The reason? His beloved wife Shakira is flying to New York to visit her mother for a long weekend and is leaving him to fend for himself for four whole days. "For the first time in our marriage," he says with self-pity, "I will be on my own." Caine doubts his ability to cope. "I'm going to my house in the country and I'll just lock myself in and watch television and football and get pissed. It's the first time in 47 years that we've been apart," he explains dolefully "and it starts tomorrow."

Michael Caine, a die-hard optimist by nature, is feeling uncharacteristically gloomy. "I'm in a terrible state," he declares, only half-joking. The reason? His beloved wife Shakira is flying to New York to visit her mother for a long weekend and is leaving him to fend for himself for four whole days. "For the first time in our marriage," he says with self-pity, "I will be on my own." Caine doubts his ability to cope. "I'm going to my house in the country and I'll just lock myself in and watch television and football and get pissed. It's the first time in 47 years that we've been apart," he explains dolefully "and it starts tomorrow."

He doesn't seem like a man who would struggle to fend for himself. He is, at 85 years of age, still an imposing figure - tall, broad and straight of spine. He's sharply dressed in a dark suit, the only concession to comfort over style is a pair of spongy-soled orthopaedic shoes. When he is out and about, he brings his stick - he says, gesturing to a cane propped up against the sofa but it's just a temporary measure; he broke his ankle in March when he slipped on ice in his garden and the joint is still not quite recovered.

We are sitting in his London home, a penthouse apartment at the top of a Gotham-esque tower in Imperial Wharf. He and Shakira stay here when they have business in London but their main home is a sprawling country pile in Surrey. Downstairs, the lobby is all shiny surfaces and polished stone, but inside Caine HQ, it's a different story - more home counties living-room than city pad. The decor is comfortable but nondescript and every spare surface is cluttered with photos of the Caine clan; his two daughters and three adored grandchildren.

Shakira is, of course, here too, a figure of quiet industry in the background, making calls, doing paperwork. Still a raging beauty in her early seventies, she has an air of brisk efficiency and chimes in only briefly to wave away her husband's concerns - the phone, she says, will be ringing off the hook with friends and family checking in on him while she's away.

Caine is one of those men who believes firmly in the better judgment of women. Or at least the better judgment of his wife. He is a self-declared feminist and supporter of the #MeToo movement and the paradigm shift that is taking place in Hollywood.

His respect for the female figures in his life started with his mother, who, he writes in his new book, Blowing The Bloody Doors Off "had a hard life but, unlike my father, she was not weighted down with bitterness and self-pity". Most of his important formative experiences involved the positive intervention of women, such as the Norfolk teacher, Mrs Linden, a chain-smoking, whiskey-drinking headmistress who spotted his talent and smarts, taught him mathematics through the medium of poker, and encouraged him to apply for a scholarship to grammar school, which he won. And later the Hollywood agent who helped shape his Oscar-winning career.

Having made the improbable journey from East End slum to Hollywood, Caine took starring roles in three Weinstein pictures, one of which, The Cider House Rules, won him his first Oscar. "I knew him very well," he says of Weinstein. "And I knew about his... we all called it the casting couch. But the casting couch for me was nothing to do with assault or exposure or anything like that. You came to the producer if you were a young actress and he said, 'you've got the part', you said 'thank you very much', he said, 'provided you do this', and you said, 'no, I'm not doing that' and you walked out and you didn't get the part. But I never heard of assault or anything like that even in Hollywood in all those years."

If he admired and loved his mother when he was growing up, his respect for her deepened after her death when he discovered the secret she'd harboured for most of her life. She'd had a child, a boy, out of wedlock before she met Michael's father, who became disabled after suffering an epileptic fit. Though neither Michael, his father or his younger brother knew anything about the child, his mother visited him every Monday without fail until the day she died.

"She obviously had an affair and she didn't meet my father until... (later). And so she hid the boy. What happened was, he was born OK, but medically he was treated badly and something went wrong. My mother kept her secret for 30 years. She went every week and visited him and none of us never knew. My dad knowing nothing about this whatsoever."

For Michael, the discovery "made her even more of a powerful woman. To have been able to have done that for this boy who was never going to get better, who was never going to be any advantage to her, or go to work, make any money or anything. She was incredible my mother."

After making the discovery Caine "built up a relationship" with his half-brother. "And improved things for him a little bit, because she didn't dare ask for money to do it. But I had money by that time. I was quite famous when I met him."

His book, Blowing The Bloody Doors Off, is the third in a series of memoirs, though this one takes a different format - blending autobiography with advice about acting and life. In it, he cheerfully describes how before he met Shakira he was teetering off the rails, drinking two bottles of vodka a day. "By an immense stroke of good fortune, Shakira arrived in my life just in time," he writes. "The empty feeling vanished and she got on my case... Shakira literally saved my life.

"She runs everything," he says today. "She was the secretary in the American embassy in Guyana until there was a revolution and she got blown up - got quite badly injured. So she's used to running things. I never answer the phone, I don't do things like that. She's very beautiful, but on the inside as well, which a lot of beauties aren't - it's terribly important."

And he should know: "Oh blimey, I've done nothing but act with beautiful women all my life, or be in their company. But she's quite an extraordinary woman."

The book is structured around snippets of guidance and advice. Some is specifically directed at young people keen to make a career in acting, but it has a broader theme as well - lessons drawn from an extraordinary life, that saw him growing up in London during the Blitz, serving in the Korean War, and, against all odds, becoming the first Cockney to become a Hollywood star at a time when the industry was closed to people of his class.

Through his experiences, he has cultivated the resilience and dogged determinism to achieve things he never even thought to dream of.

"I wrote the book not about some movie star to tell you how great I was. It was a journey about what can happen to you, as it happened to me. I just pass on the information. I thought I'd write about my experiences for people, especially young people, who are sort of thinking about how do I do this? Because I was nobody from nowhere who knew nothing. And I became a success, so I thought if I can put some of that in, it might help somebody somewhere."

Caine's own narrative is the kind of rags-to-riches tale that might be imagined by Hollywood script- writers.

Born Maurice Micklewhite in 1933 in London's East End, he arrived into a Britain that was in the grips of depression. His father was a porter in a fish market, and his mother was a charlady. He suffered from rickets as a child as a result of malnutrition. When he was six, his father went off to fight in the war.

"I always remember something my mother said to me and my brother when my dad went away to the army - something that made a man of me in one sentence. When my dad disappeared around the corner in the army truck, she looked at me and my brother - my brother was three and I was six. This was a very strong Cockney woman, and she said to me and my brother, 'Now, your dad's gone, now you two have got to look after me'. And we both said, 'Don't you worry, Mum. We'll look after you'. And we took her seriously, but of course she was joking. But I mean, it set me up for my life."

Michael and his brother were evacuated from London during the Blitz but placed with different families. The first family Michael lodged with were abusive - he and another boy were neglected and beaten, and when the couple went away for weekends they would leave Michael locked in a cupboard under the stairs. He was eventually rescued by his mother who called down to visit and was so furious at what she found she "beat the woman up. She nearly went to prison for that", Caine says. The experience left him with "lifelong claustrophobia and an absolute detestation of any cruelty to children", he writes.

His mother brought her sons back to London but not long afterwards got a job working as a cook in a big house in Norfolk and brought her sons with her. "For a scrawny six-year old slum-dweller," as Michael describes himself at the time, "Norfolk was like paradise." He had access to good, healthy food, plenty of exercise and fresh air. "My rickets was cured and I shot up like a weed." he writes.

But this idyllic little interlude wasn't to last. "Six years later we were in peace but living in hell, amongst ruins in a smoke-filled city," he tells me. "And then I was called up into the army and wound up in Korea fighting the Chinese."

Caine's character was forged through hardship and adversity. And the toughness he developed stood to him, when in his early working life as an actor he faced almost endless knockbacks and closed doors. He started in local rep, and grafted for years before winning his big break, playing the lead in Zulu in the 1960s. Since then he's won two Oscars and been nominated for four more, and in his later years, enjoyed a dramatic career revival through collaborations with director Christopher Nolan who cast him as Alfred the butler in his blockbusting Batman movies.

"I wanted to become an actor," he says of his early ambition, "never wanting to become rich and famous, but definitely knowing that I never would be, because in that age, the theatre was very posh - I was a Cockney. There'd never been such a thing as a Cockney film star, except Charlie Chaplin."

It was the 1960s that changed everything, and the social change triggered by the Cuban Missile Crisis. "Khrushchev said, 'we've got the atom bomb, if we want to drop it you've got four minutes to live, all of you, in England. In London... And so in our mental state, that's how the 1960s began. We might as well have a good time then, we've only got four minutes... We never thought of any revolution. We just said, we're not going to take any notice of anybody any more. We are not going to call anyone sir. I'd grown up watching the working class succumbing to everything and being held down. And I thought, you're not going to hold me down, I'm going to be an actor."

His career has faltered several times, and he's had several retirements and revivals. But now in his mid-80s, he still makes about one movie a year, has a novel in the works and is developing a television series.

Instead of being crushed by the setbacks, he learned to use them. "You have to keep going. You must never give up. The phrase I taught my children and my grandchildren is "use the difficulty". If something goes wrong, try and find something in it that is useful to you. That may sound like a lot of bullshit for a moment, but try it. When something goes wrong, what can I make of this? And you can always do it. It's amazing... I think if you were born the way I was - nobody with nothing from nowhere, you had no choice. I had nothing to lose, so I just kept going. It didn't matter to me, if I got a bad review in a play or the good rep theatre company closed - I'd just look for a new job."

Perhaps it's no surprise he remains so optimistic about life. The reason to feel positive, he explains, is all around us. "We're sitting here, you and me. If you turn around and look out the window, all you'll see is cranes, and buildings being built... You're talking to someone who, from the age of six until 12, I watched my city being razed to the ground. And so now, every time I look out the window, I get a little jump of pleasure. Because there's all the cranes. Especially at night. At night they have to turn the red lights on because of the helicopters, and you look out there and it's a just a sea of red lights. So I get happy just looking out the window."

'Blowing The Bloody Doors Off' (Hodder & Stoughton) is published on Thursday, priced €14.99

