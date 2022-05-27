| 9°C Dublin

Ciarán Hinds: ‘Filming a sex scene with my wife was funny’

Belfast star acknowledges the impact age is having on his craft but he’s still honoured to do it

Ciarán Hinds didn't expect to be nominated for his role in Belfast. Photo: Ifta Academy/Barry McCall
Ciarán Hinds with his wife Hélène Patarot at the Oscars. Photo: Anegela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Ciarán Hinds didn’t expect to be nominated for his role in Belfast. Photo: Ifta Academy/Barry McCall

Kirsty Blake Knox

When he was 12 years old, Ciarán Hinds took on a role that would change his life. He was a student at Malachy’s College in Belfast and was cast as Shakespeare’s most complex and ruthlessly ambitious character — Lady MacBeth.

Hinds gave a powerful performance and was applauded by his fellow students, but by the time he graduated from secondary school, a career as an actor didn’t seem feasible.

