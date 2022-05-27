Ciarán Hinds: ‘Filming a sex scene with my wife was funny’

When he was 12 years old, Ciarán Hinds took on a role that would change his life. He was a student at Malachy’s College in Belfast and was cast as Shakespeare’s most complex and ruthlessly ambitious character — Lady MacBeth.

Hinds gave a powerful performance and was applauded by his fellow students, but by the time he graduated from secondary school, a career as an actor didn’t seem feasible.

And so he applied and was accepted to study law at Queen’s University. As fate would have it, his law tutor had been in the audience for his performance in the Scottish play. He remembered Hinds vividly.

“He realised that I wasn’t cut out for the legal profession really,” Hinds says. “He was great at suggesting to my parents that maybe I should take a risk and have a go because he remembered me.”

Despite the endorsement, Hinds’ parents had some trepidation about him venturing into this new terrain. “The world was very different then… for us it was a very scary idea. It was a profession that at any time there was 86pc unemployment,” Hinds says.

But they gave their blessing and Hinds went on to study at RADA, and worked in theatre for 15 years before clocking up a seemingly non-stop stream of film and TV roles.

It’s hard to know where to even begin when discussing his body of work. Game of Thrones, Tomb Raider, There Will Be Blood, Munich, Road To Perdition, Kin, The December Bride, Harry Potter, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy — he was even Pabbie the wise and elderly head troll in Disney’s Frozen. And of course, there was his Oscar nomination for his role in Kenneth Brannagh’s award-winning Belfast.

He has buckets of charisma, but there’s no showbiz pretence to him. Quite the reverse; he is understated, self-effacing and very droll. “Who’s he?” Hinds deadpans when I ask about an upcoming film project with Liam Neeson.

Hollywood, he says, never had that gravitational pull for him.

“I never had it in mind… It was just my own dynamic. I understand why people go there because it is an extraordinary place, but I didn’t have the will or the wish. I was quite content working on different things here. And then suddenly, you end up there by chance rather than seeking it out.”

Last year, he ended up there “by chance” with Belfast. “I think it connected with a lot of people,” he says. “It meant something to them — the idea of family and roots and leaving.”

The awards season campaign was gruelling — six months of red carpet appearances, black tie events and press junkets.

“I guess to a man of a certain age, it can be quite a chore,” he says. “If you are young, in your 20s and 30s, you think this is the best thing ever. But you know as we approach it at different times of our life, we approach it with different perspectives.

"And I mean, it was glorious for the film. I was so thrilled for Ken… I was rather surprised that my name went into the mix, but who knows how these things happen… I went out to support the film and then it turned into a bigger deal than I think we imagined. There were moments of excitement, but there was a lot of work to be done and it was kind of nice when it stopped.”

He may not have taken home an Oscar, but he did have a front row seat at one of the most talked about Oscars ceremonies of all time. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, it became global news. What was it like being in the room?

“Yes, a lot of people want to know about that,” he says slowly. “It was one of those moments where time seemed to stop. I think people for a certain moment wondered had it really happened? You know it was so out of the blue and unexpected… The atmosphere changed and it all went very frosty, and it was a very difficult time for people to be quite honest… it became apparent [it wasn’t staged] by the look in Chris Rock’s eyes.”

Hinds speaks to me via Zoom from his home in London. He lives “rather pretentiously”, he says, between London and France as his wife, the actress Hélène Patarot, is French Vietnamese.

Today, we are discussing one of his latest projects, a stage performance of Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale — a fable about a soldier who makes a Faustian pact with the devil. Hinds narrates the musical which is accompanied by a seven-piece band.

“I had never been around classical musicians before and it’s extraordinary to see their brilliance — it’s like a language I don’t speak,” he says.

Hinds’ first love is theatre and he is full of enthusiasm when he talks about it. “It is the most thrilling because it is live. It is real, people are connected. Those who do and those who watch become the same… the same moment, the same atmosphere, the same story.”

It was on a production that he first met his wife Hélène in the 1980s. They both appeared in Peter Brook’s legendary nine-hour production of The Mahabharata.

It was the only time the couple had acted together until last year, when they both landed a role in Nancy Harris’s dramady The Dry, which will air on RTÉ later this year. Directed by Paddy Breathnach, the series follows Shiv (Roisin Gallagher) as she returns home to Dublin to embark on a new life of sobriety.

Hinds plays her father who, it turns out, is having an extramarital affair with his acupuncturist, played by his real life wife Hélène. “I had to introduce my wife, who was playing my lover, to my on-screen wife. That was a kind of out of body experience,” he says.

In one memorable scene, Hinds and Hélène are caught having sex up against a wheelie bin in an alley way. The scene was coordinated by Intimacy Director Ita O’Brien. Filming it must have been a bit of a bizarre experience? “You could say it was ridiculous if you like,” he says. “But it was funny at the same time because it is an experience we never imagined ourselves… but let me say it was done with the utmost taste and decorum.”

Hinds and Patarot have one daughter Aoife, who has followed them into the acting profession. She starred as Connell’s sidelined girlfriend Helen in Normal People and Derry Girls.

It wasn’t a career path Hinds encouraged her to go into. “Are you mad? Did I encourage her? I mean, ‘Don’t put your daughter on the stage Mrs Worthington’,” he says referring to the 1935 Noel Coward song. Her interest in acting took him by surprise as she only visited him once on set. “[Now] she is finding herself both employed and unemployed and loving it,” he says.

The week after we chat, Hinds returns to Ireland to continue work on Netflix noir thriller In The Lands Of Saints And Sinners alongside Liam Neeson. It will be the first time the two have shared the screen together since they appeared in John Boorman’s 1981 film Excalibur.

“We are very old friends… It was a nice opportunity, and to film in the beautiful county of Donegal.”

I ask if, at the age of 69, he ever thinks of slowing down or even retiring? “I think I am going to retire every day,” he laughs. “[But] It is an honour to be asked to do a job and that people put their faith in you.”

As he gets older, he finds the work more challenging. “The older you get, the scarier it gets because your facilities wane. You’re not as sharp, you’re not as quick — it becomes a more difficult thing to take on.”

He has a few commitments “and then beyond that, I don’t know, it may be time just to chill”.

We finish up talking about methodology to acting. Does he have a particular approach?

“My method is remember the lines and don’t trip over the furniture,” he laughs.

The Soldier’s Tale runs in the Smock Alley Theatre from May 31 - June 4.