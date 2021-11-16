Christy Moore is to receive a lifetime achievement award at the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards tonight.

The awards ceremony will be hosted by John Creedon and Ruth Smith in Vicar Street and will celebrate the very best in folk music in Ireland from the past year, and featuring live performances from Christy Moore and some of this year’s nominees.

There are seven award winners to be crowned in categories such as Best Folk track, album, singer, instrumentalist, newcomer, among others.

Speaking ahead of receiving the lifetime achievement award, Moore said his life has been “immersed in the pursuit of folk songs and ballads”.

“Being part of our folk song community has been an important part of my life. To receive this award from my peers is a great honour, one that I will remember and cherish. We need songs, songs need singers, singers need listeners. We all need each other,” he told RTÉ.

Moore will be recognised for his contributions to, and impact on, folk music, domestically and internationally in a musical career that spans seven decades.

The ceremony will take place in Vicar Street tonight in front of an audience with reduced capacity due to the evolving Covid-19 situation, RTÉ confirmed.

There will also be “additional restrictions” in place in Vicar Street to reduce movement and “minimise risks to those in attendance,” a spokesperson for RTÉ said.

“The awards will be held at reduced venue capacity and only guests with official vaccination certificates and valid identification will be admitted to the venue,” the spokesperson said.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on RTÉ Radio 1 from 8pm and televised highlights will be broadcast on November 20.

The shortlist for the nominees for all categories are listed below.

Best Original Folk Track

Almost – Susan O'Neill

Bread and Wine – Adrian Crowley

Chain Reaction – Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill

Patsy Cline – Jack O’Rourke

Taking the Wheel – Laura Quirke & Joshua Burnside

Best Traditional Folk Track

An Bhuatais – Lorcan MacMathúna

Cúirt Bhaile Nua - Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin & Ultan O'Brien

Easter Snow / Sally Gally – Ryan Molloy and Padraig McGovern

I’m a Rover – Ye Vagabonds

My Son Tim – John Francis Fynn

Peggy Gordon – Lisa O’Neill and Colm Mac Con Iomaire

Best Folk Singer

John Francis Flynn

Emma Langford

Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

Susan O’Neill

Declan O’Rourke

Best Folk Instrumentalist

Brian Finnegan

Martin Hayes

Ryan Molloy

Caoimhin O’Fearghaill

Alannah Thornburgh

Best Folk Group

Greenshine

Moxie

The Whileaways

Villagers

Ye Vagabonds

Best Folk Album

I Would Not Live Always - John Francis Flynn

They’re Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens and Francesca Turrisi

In the Game - Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill

Solas an Lae - Eoghan O’Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien

Where I Should End - Saint Sister

Best Emerging Artist

Bridín

John Francis Flynn

Dani Larkin

Eoghan O’Ceannabháin and Ultan O’Brien

Alannah Thornburgh