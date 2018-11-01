Chrissy Teigen dresses up as the Queen for Halloween

Chrissy Teigen wished a “Happy Halloween” to her “loyal subjects” as she dressed up as the Queen.

She and husband John Legend posed as royalty and posted their outfits on Instagram.

“Happy Halloween to our loyal subjects,” the model said in a video of the couple.

The celebrations also saw Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner take inspiration from The Addams Family.

“Happy Halloween from Morticia and Gomez Addams,” she wrote.

Singer Justin Bieber gave his pet dog superpowers for Halloween.

Justin Timberlake made it a family affair with wife Jessica Biel and their son, Silas.

And Kim Kardashian dressed up like a Victoria’s Secret Angel just in time for the event.

