Chris Ramsey has thrilled Ant & Dec with a routine to Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble, while Karim Zeroual wowed the judges with an energetic quickstep on Strictly Come Dancing.

Chris Ramsey has thrilled Ant & Dec with a routine to Let’s Get Ready To Rhumble, while Karim Zeroual wowed the judges with an energetic quickstep on Strictly Come Dancing.

Chris Ramsey dazzles Dec with dance to PJ & Duncan hit on Strictly

The Newcastle comedian performed a couple’s choice street/commercial dance to the hit, recorded by the TV stars when they were known as PJ & Duncan, their characters in Byker Grove.

He dressed in a matching tracksuit and bucket hat with partner Karen Hauer, performing a routine so dynamic it left his wife Rosie in tears.

After the routine, judge Craig Revel Horwood deadpanned: “That was sick,” while Motsi Mabuse said it was his best dance to date.

Declan Donnelly tweeted: “Well I never thought I’d hear #LetsGetReadyToRhumble on #Strictly!

Well I never thought I’d hear #LetsGetReadyToRhumble on #Strictly! 😂

Oh @IAmChrisRamsey, you nailed it man! What a belter!

D — antanddec (@antanddec) November 2, 2019

“Oh @IAmChrisRamsey, you nailed it man! What a belter!”

Zeroual topped the leaderboard with 39 points after kicking off the show with an impressive quickstep, set inside a tailor’s shop.

Head judge Shirley Ballas gave him a standing ovation, saying: “That was an absolutely a brilliant way to start the show, your frame was exquisite.

“You were absolutely in control, that is one of the best quicksteps I’ve seen.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage also impressed with her paso doble performed while wearing a dramatic red cape, which was pulled off by partner Giovanni Pernice halfway through the routine to reveal a matador outfit.

Footballer Alex Scott also impressed with her American smooth to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, which she performed with Kevin Clifton while her partner Neil Jones recovers from injury.

She's climbed a mountain this week - and made it to this amazing American Smooth! Well done @AlexScott and @keviclifton. #Strictly pic.twitter.com/wNn65VSnJu — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 2, 2019

Rehearsal footage showed Jones on crutches, breaking the news to his partner that he has a grade one strain and ahead of the performance, Clifton said: “We are doing this for Neil, he’s been there every step of the way and we just want to do him proud.”

Revel Horwood told her “this accidental partnership is working wonders”, while Mabuse praised her “huge improvement in everything”.

However, EastEnders actress Emma Barton ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard after failing to win over the judges with her rumba.

She is a Woman in Love with the Rumba, and we're right there with you @EmmaBarton. 💜 @TheAntonDuBeke #Strictly pic.twitter.com/WU0eQGCVUh — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 2, 2019

Mabuse said: “In some moments I could see the intention, I just feel like you’re still searching.

“You have to keep pushing, but I can see your potential,” while Ballas criticised Barton’s timing, to the frustration of her partner Anton Du Beke.

Viscountess Emma Weymouth also struggled as she danced a samba to I Don’t Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, set on a rooftop bar.

Revel Horwood told her: “We certainly got the energy, but technically I thought it was a little bit sloppy.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7.15pm on Sunday.

PA Media