Chris Ramsay said he would have called anyone who claimed he liked to dance a “filthy liar” before his experience on Strictly Come Dancing.

Chris Ramsay had doubts he would ever like dancing

The North Shields comedian said he never believed he could take any pleasure in dancing, but his successful run on the BBC One dance contest has changed his attitude.

Ramsay also confided that he had to correct his natural posture to compete, which he suggested was a problem he shares with all Northerners.

Speaking on Strictly: It Takes Two, he said: “If you told my I was going to enjoy dancing, I would have called you a filthy liar. And I do enjoy dancing.”

Ramsay and partner Karen Hauer managed a score of 23 in their Halloween performance and avoided the dance-off.

The comedian said he had to correct his posture to handle the dances, saying: “As a northerner, I hunch. We all hunch. We just just hunch, we walk around, we’re very relaxed people.

“I’m a Northerner and I know we all hunch. We’re very unassuming. We’re not giving it large. If you walk in the pub like that you’ll have a short night.”

The couple have promised break dancing in their next performance when Strictly Come Dancing returns on November 2.

PA Media