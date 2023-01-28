Chris Packham to take three month TV hiatus to give himself some ‘brain space’ (PA)

Chris Packham says he is taking a three-month sabbatical from broadcasting and environmental campaigning work to give himself some “brain space”.

The presenter and naturalist, 61, insisted that the break was not a “mid-life crisis” but rather a way to take stock during his lengthy career.

Packham has appeared on nature programmes for over four decades, fronting shows including the BBC’s Winterwatch and Springwatch, as well as children’s television such as The Really Wild Show.

Filming on the new series of Springwatch is not due until May, prompting Packham’s decision to take the short hiatus.

Speaking to The Times he said: “I’m not having a midlife crisis. I’m too old for that.

“I just need some brain space, get off the treadmill, take stock.”

Packham added that the time-off would also allow him to indulge in other creative hobbies – such as making animal sculptures – as well as time to process the loss of his father, who died in the summer of 2021, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“My office is full of his stuff,” he said.

“Taking some time to make something, much of which will be mundane work, will give me the space to focus and process all this stuff.”

The presenter has championed environmental causes for many years, lending support to organisations including Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil in the past.

He told The Times he was “frustrated” by the lack of results by climate activist protests and needed to accept that current tactics were not working.

“We’ve won the argument intellectually, but politically, things are getting worse,” he said.

“The facts are terrifying but we’re going backwards. I have to admit that methods of protest that have worked in the past aren’t working any longer.”