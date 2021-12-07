Chris Packham to investigate the autistic mind for BBC series

Chris Packham will investigate how the autistic mind works and meet other people with autism as part of a two-part series for BBC Two.

Inside The Autistic Mind will see the presenter and environmentalist, 60, work with autistic people who are each at a key point in their lives, observing and learning about the ways they sense and interact with the world.

He will also introduce them to people who may be able to answer their questions about their particular experiences.

Expand Close Chris Packham attends an Extinction Rebellion demonstration (Victoria Jones/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chris Packham attends an Extinction Rebellion demonstration (Victoria Jones/PA)

Working with CGI, visual effects and animation facilities, Packham will then bring their “personal interior worlds” to life through “wraparound sensory experiences” that will give the autistic individual a new way of articulating their world.

Packham was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome in his 40s, an autism spectrum disorder characterised by normal language and cognitive development.

The naturalist, who has presented the BBC Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch programmes, has previously spoken about how his diagnosis helped him explain feelings of isolation and depression he suffered as a young man.

Packham said: “Some people say their autism is a ‘superpower’.

“I see it as a gift, but one which when you open it you don’t always get what you want.

“It will be interesting to see how others similar to me feel about their lives.”

Video of the Day

In October 2017, he presented another BBC documentary about his experience as a high-functioning person with the syndrome, titled Asperger’s And Me.

Jack Bootle, BBC commissioning editor, said: “This is a fascinating project.

“After the success of his multi award-winning documentary, Asperger’s And Me, I’m delighted that Chris is continuing to explore the autistic experience with the BBC.”