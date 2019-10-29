Entertainment

Tuesday 29 October 2019

Chris Packham: I’m A Celebrity trials should be axed

The Autumnwatch star spoke out ahead of the new series on ITV.

Chris Packham (Giles Anderson/PA)
By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Chris Packham has called on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! bosses to axe the “cruel” Bushtucker trials.

The Autumnwatch star, 58,  spoke out ahead of the new series, fronted by Ant and Dec, on ITV.

“When I see them being harmed or killed for entertainment, I wonder if we are not in the Middle Ages,” The Daily Star quoted Packham as saying.

“It’s about change. People have to accept that we have to make changes now.

“I have never met Ant and Dec but rest assured if I did, I would be chatting about it.

“But it’s the programme producers I’d really like to get in a room.”

Packham previously spoke out against the trials while on stage at the TV Choice Awards.

“I’m A Celebrity, can you please think about no longer abusing animals on your programme?”, the Springwatch presenter said.

ITV has said the show “complies with all regional and national laws concerning the use of insects, animals and reptiles.”

