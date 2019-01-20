Chris Evans set for first Breakfast Show since Virgin Radio return

Chris Evans is set to host his first Virgin Radio show since his return to the station.

The famed presenter departed the BBC after eight years in command of the early morning slot on BBC Radio 2, and had been with the broadcaster since 2005.

Returning to Virgin Radio, Evans is set for his first breakfast show on the station on Monday morning.

He had previously said of his return to Virgin from the BBC: “I survived it and lived to tell the tale. I can see bright, bright sunshine, I can see blue, blue skies and I can’t wait to get to Virgin Radio.”

Chris Evans, with his replacement, Zoe Ball (Sarah Jeynes/BBC)

A sponsorship deal from Sky means that the show will be broadcast without advert breaks, mimicking the listening experience on the BBC. It will air on weekdays between 6.30am and 10am.

Zoe Ball was named as successor in the Radio 2 breakfast slot, and began her new role a week before Evans on January 14.

