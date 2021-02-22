Chris Evans returns to the airwaves after kidney stone surgery

Chris Evans was joined on air by his urologist as he returned to host his Virgin Radio show after a two-week break due to kidney stone surgery (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Chris Evans was joined on air by his urologist as he returned to host his Virgin Radio show after a two-week break due to kidney stone surgery.

The DJ, 54, presented the Monday show after spending time in hospital. Evans said the pain from the kidney stones left him in agony, revealing he initially thought he had trapped wind.

Explaining how he ended up in hospital earlier this month, Evans said: “I ended up in A&E on Sunday morning at two o’clock. I called 111 and thought I had sort of ‘man pain’, I thought I had trapped wind… they kept me in for a couple of nights straight away – I got a CT scan.

Chris Evans has praised wife Natasha Shishmanian for her help after he was struck down by kidney stones (PA)

Chris Evans has praised wife Natasha Shishmanian for her help after he was struck down by kidney stones (PA)

“After I arrived, they knew what it was straightaway or what they were straightaway… the kidney stones are no more. All three of them have been comprehensively annihilated.”

Evans, a father of five, said he feels “really good” but “a bit wobbly and weak” after the ordeal and praised wife Natasha Shishmanian for her help.​

“I’m so grateful to have won the wife lottery,” he said. “I can now confirm I do have the greatest wife in the world. You may think you do, but you’re wrong.”

Jeetesh Bhardwa, Evans’ urologist, described kidney stones as “the worst pain known to man”.

He told the presenter: “You had your kidney and liver impaired because of the stool blocking the kidney. You had an infection. You had a stent inside, you had surgery.

“You had a big onslaught, kidney stones are not to be taken lightly… it’s the smaller stones that come down the ureter and declare themselves that are painful. And it’s the worst pain known to man.”

The Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast show with Sky airs weekdays from 6:30am.

