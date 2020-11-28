Chizzy Akudolu speaks of ‘heartbreak’ after mother’s death

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chizzy Akudolu has spoken of her heartbreak following the death of her mother.

The actress, who took part in the BBC One dance contest in 2017, announced the news in a post on Twitter, and also shared a series of family photos.

Akudolu told her nearly 53,000 followers: “My wonderful Mum suddenly passed away last week. As you can imagine it’s been a heartbreaking and confusing time.

“Last night, she was in my dream, laughing coz Bootsy pee’d in my hair… Yep, she’ll always be with us!!

“Love you always, Maria Chinwe Obosi.”

Alongside her post, the former Holby City star shared a collection of photos including of her mother’s 70th birthday and of them posing together.

Fellow soap star Gemma Atkinson was among those who sent their condolences, writing: “So sorry Chizzy. Sending lots of love to you.”

Ex-Strictly professional Ola Jordan said: “So sorry for your loss Chizzy, thinking of you.”

Actress Rebecca Front added: “Oh Chizzy, I’m so sorry. Huge love to you and your family.”

Akudolu, a vocal campaigner for better mental health provision, most recently appeared on screens in BBC One’s Death In Paradise as Butterfly Brown and CBBC’s Hetty Feather Christmas special as Mrs Doughty.

