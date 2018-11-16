The appeal show for Children In Need 2018 raised almost £34 million in just a few hours.

The appeal show for Children In Need 2018 raised almost £34 million in just a few hours.

Children In Need raises almost £34 million in under three hours

Viewers donated £33,949,774 in just the first two and a half hours of the annual appeal programme, which featured special twists for EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing.

Boyzone reunited for their own version of Strictly, undergoing the judgement of the famous panel of experts.

Shane Lynch and Luba Mushtuk beat Ronan Keating, who danced with Gordana Grandosek, Mikey Graham, who was partnered with Katya Jones and Keith Duffy, who paired up with Nadiya Bychkova.

Judge Bruno Tonioli said: “Shane, starting like a true leading man, then he was off like Lewis Hamilton. A very nice quickstep.”

The cast of EastEnders joined the music on the night, performing a medley of Disney songs from Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Frozen as Albert Square moved to the West End.

The show was presented by Ade Adepitan and Tess Daly, followed by Mel Giedroyc and Graham Norton, who revealed huge sums being raised on the night.

BBC Radio 2 listeners raised more than £9 million for children across the UK, with presenter Chris Evans being singled out for his efforts in raising the total.

Auctions, fundraising events and competitions helped build a massive total for Children In Need.

Lewis Carnie, head of BBC Radio 2, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Radio 2 audience for their support and generosity in helping us raise such an incredible amount for Children In Need this year.

“And special thanks to Chris Evans and the breakfast team for organising such amazing experiences and galvanising such a fantastic response.”

Stephen Mangan hosted a special edition of Mastermind, featuring ex-footballer Steve McManaman.

The One Show’s rickshaw challenge team, led by Matt Baker, raised more than £4 million with their journey to Salford from Calais.

Giedroyc performed a version of There’s No Business Like Show Business alongside the BBC Breakfast hosts, Seann Walsh and Dr Ranj Singh, while Jamie Cullum performed his new single Love Is In The Picture live on the show.

Press Association