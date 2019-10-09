Cheryl wears plunging gold dress at awards bash
The singer enjoyed a night off from mummy duties.
Cheryl brought the glitz and the glamour to the 2019 Attitude Awards where she turned heads in a racy gold dress.
The singer, 36, was one of the presenters at the ceremony, which celebrates the LGBTQ community.
Cheryl – mum to two-year-old son Bear – dazzled in the sequin-covered gold dress, which had long sleeves and a deep plunge and a black velvet buckle at the neck.
The star paired the eye-popping dress with thigh high boots.
Other celebrities at the event included Katherine Jenkins, who gave Cheryl some competition in the style stakes in a frothy green concoction, and Scarlett Moffatt, who teamed a stylish black dress with quirky black and white shoes.
Dame Joan Collins looked years younger than 86 in a glam black jacket with sequin-covered lapels and a chunky statement necklace.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor brightened up the carpet in a flattering shade of blue, and Alice Chater made a splash in a short red number.
The Attitude Awards were held at the Roundhouse in London.
PA Media