Cheryl sported a turquoise silk shirt and palazzo pants as she appeared on The One Show to promote The Greatest Dancer.

Cheryl dazzles in turquoise ensemble as she appears on The One Show

The former Girls Aloud star spoke alongside her co-judge on the BBC One programme, Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

The pair grinned as they made their way onto the set at BBC Broadcasting House in London, where they were interviewed by Matt Baker and Alex Jones.

Cheryl arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London (John Stillwell/PA)

Cheryl complemented her shirt with elegant, high-waisted palazzo pants complete with statement stripes of pink and black.

She pulled together the look by wrapping a chunky leather belt around the pleated trousers.

The brunette wore her hair tied up in a loose ponytail, with a few strands falling over her face.

The star is one of three judges on the show (John Stillwell/PA)

Mabuse opted for a black one-shoulder dress, which she completed with a pair of silver hoop earrings and ornamental chokers.

The pair discussed who they thought was the greatest dancer of all time, with Cheryl opting for Beyonce.

The Greatest Dancer continues next Saturday on BBC One.

Press Association