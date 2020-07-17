Chernobyl makes strong start at the British Academy Television Craft Awards

Chernobyl, Peaky Blinders and Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer are among the programmes to pick up some of the early prizes at the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

The awards, which celebrate technical achievement, are being hosted by actor and comedian Stephen Mangan.

He appeared at the start of the digital Bafta ceremony wearing pyjama bottoms and a dinner jacket.

We can bring you TV in lockdown but we could NOT bring you a stable live feed for @stephenmangan to talk to @RomeshRanga *sigh* 😂 Join us LIVE for the #BAFTATV Craft Awards on Youtube, Facebook, and Linkedin now! pic.twitter.com/I6JXYbuK7q — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 17, 2020

In a recorded message at the start of the broadcast, Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar said the academy is “committed” to addressing diversity issues in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Bafta cares passionately about championing the next generation of talent so they have the best chance to succeed,” he added.

Odile Dicks-Mireaux, who worked on Chernobyl, won the costume design award.

David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley and Patrick Doherty were named best entertainment craft team.

The make-up and hair design award went to Loz Schiavo of crime drama Peaky Blinders.

In a recorded message, she paid tribute to the “amazing” team who work on the programme and said she would like to share the award with its star Cillian Murphy.

Winning the Editing: Factual BAFTAâ¦ Michael Harte for Donât F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer 🎞🏆#BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/wlFBCxVgU8 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 17, 2020

The factual editing award went to Michael Harte for Netlix’s Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer.

The fiction editing award went to Simon Smith and Jinx Godfrey of Chernobyl.

From amazing editing on @SkyAtlanticâs Chernobyl to amazing editing for their acceptance speech 🎉 @mrsimonsmith & Jinx Godfrey are taking home the #BAFTATV Craft award for Editing Fiction! âï¸ pic.twitter.com/2nAJN2NaiN — BAFTA (@BAFTA) July 17, 2020

The pair appeared to deliver their acceptance speech in a pre-recorded video message from a motorway service station.

PA Media