Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe is perfect tonic to lockdown, say viewers

Viewers have praised Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe as the “perfect tonic” to the lockdown.

The Black Mirror creator, 49, offered a characteristically acerbic look at the coronavirus pandemic in a special episode on BBC Two on Thursday.

Recorded in the home he shares with his wife Konnie Huq, the programme saw him poke fun at politicians including Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Those watching at home thanked Brooker for offering a comic look at the news.

One said: “Charlie Brooker is the most fantastic human being. #AntiviralWipe was as superb as expected.”

Another added: “Charlie Brooker’s #AntiviralWipe brilliant! I find it hard to laugh right now , but this hit the spot.”

A third said: “Charlie Brooker’s antiviral wipe is the best thing to happen in 2020 and nobody can argue that.”

Comedian and author Adam Kay, best known for penning This Is Going To Hurt about his time as a junior doctor, called for the show to become a weekly occurrence.

He said: “Absolutely brilliant Antiviral Wipe from @charltonbrooker @Konnie_Huq and co. EVERY WEEK PLEASE.”

Some viewers noticed that Huq was listed as area manager and head of hair and make up in the credits.

One said: “Thank you @charltonbrooker for #AntiviralWipe. Naming @Konnie_Huq as Area Manager and Hair and Make up had me crying”

Another said: “Thank you for the #AntiviralWipe crazy to think back to January… also cute to see the family! @Konnie_Huq and kids were great.”

After it aired, Brooker posted on Twitter, thanking his team for “pulling together and working so diligently and brilliantly on this very unusual show”.

The episode also featured the return of Diane Morgan as reporter Philomena Cunk, a regular on Brooker’s Bafta-winning Wipe series.

