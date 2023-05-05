Charlie ‘blown away’ by meeting with Bruce Springsteen who dedicated song to him at packed RDS gig

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on stage at the RDS this evening. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Bruce Springsteen and Stevie van Zandt on stage at the RDS. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird said he was “blown away” after his bucket list meeting with US rock legend Bruce Springsteen was realised yesterday evening.

In recent weeks, charity campaigner Mr Bird, who is battling motor neurone disease, said the final item on his bucket list was to meet the New Jersey rocker.

Charlie had said he wants Springsteen’s ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ played at his funeral – the song his friend Daniel O’Donnell sang for him on top of Croagh Patrick at the end of the Climb With Charlie challenge last year.

During last night’s performance, Springsteen sang and dedicated ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ to Mr Bird, telling the crowd: “This one is for my friend Charlie Bird”, before receiving a standing ovation.

Reacting to the momentous personal experience on his Twitter page this morning, Mr Bird said he met the rock icon backstage before the concert and he was able to communicate with ‘The Boss’ through a digital speech app. He described Springsteen as a “great human”.

"Last evening I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before concert. We had a couple of hugs and I used my voice app to talk to him. Then he dedicated Land of Hope and Dreams to “my friend Charlie Bird” O God Bruce is a great human. My final wish has happened,” Mr Bird wrote.

Springsteen had Dublin rocking as he took to the stage for the first of three gigs at the RDS between Friday and Tuesday..

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on stage. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

The ‘Born to Run’ singer hit the stage just after 7.30pm much to the delight of tens of thousands in attendance.

The New Jersey native donned a short-sleeved black shirt and black jeans alongside the E Street Band.

It’s expected close to 90,000 will attend his gigs in the next five days in Dublin. They will be serenaded with Springsteen’s classics from his decades-long career, including, Born to Run, I’m on Fire, Glory Days and Dancing in the Dark.

Bruce Springsteen rocks the crowd at the RDS. Photo: Steve Humphreys.

Stevie van Zandt of the E Street Band was pictured holding aloft a guitar bedecked in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as he played alongside Springsteen in the Friday evening sunshine.