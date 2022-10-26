Charlie Bird and Tiger drop in on cast ahead of play based on his marriage equality book, A Day In May

Charlie Bird and Tiger meet the cast of ‘A Day in May’ based on his book about the historic vote to legalise gay marriage in Ireland. Picture: Mark Stedman

Charlie Bird and his dog Tiger dropped in today to meet the cast of A Day in May – the play based on his 2016 book of the same name.

Focused on the 2015 referendum which allowed gay marriage in Ireland for the first time, A Day in May focused on the former RTÉ broadcaster’s journey across the length and breadth of Ireland to meet those most affected by the referendum result.

In the book, inspired by the Yes Equality campaign, Bird told the stories of Irish LGBTQ+ citizens who were affected by the historic day, presenting a record of their lives and struggles.

Ireland was the first country in the world to introduce marriage equality by popular vote.

From these stories, playwright Colin Murphy formed the play as documentary theatre – charting the 35-year journey for marriage equality in Ireland.

The play, which is supporting Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association, will debut at the Pavilion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire. Running from 26 October until 29 October.

“When an email dropped into my inbox saying that A Day in May would be coming back to the stage, I was overcome with joy. Since my diagnosis, I have had a burning desire to see this incredible production revived,” Bird said.

“My involvement in the marriage equality referendum - and the subsequent book and play that resulted - is one of my proudest achievements,” said Bird.

The cast includes Orla Fitzgerald, Conor Gormally, Anthony Kinahan, Mary Murray, Marion O’Dwyer, Mark O’Regan, Arthur Riordan and Sarah-Jane Scott.