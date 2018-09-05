Charles, Johnny Marr and Naomi Campbell honoured at GQ Awards

Johnny Marr, Naomi Campbell, John Legend and the Prince Of Wales were among the high-profile figures honoured at the GQ Men Of The Year awards.

The former Smiths guitarist was presented with the lifetime achievement prize by Kylie Minogue at the star-studded ceremony at London’s Tate Modern, hosted by Catastrophe star Rob Delaney.

Naomi Campbell was honoured at the ceremony (PA)

The annual awards, which are now in their 21st year, celebrate men and women who have helped to shape the world’s cultural landscape over style, politics, entertainment and sport during the course of the year.

Supermodel Campbell, who was named fashion icon of the year, was honoured by singer and actress Zendaya, while Legend was presented with the Hugo Boss most stylish man prize by his wife Chrissy Teigen.

John Legend was presented with his prize by wife Chrissy Teigen (Ian West/PA)

Charles was honoured with the editor’s lifetime achievement award for services to philanthropy by Dylan Jones.

Also picking up prizes at the ceremony were Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who was given the international man of the year prize by his Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth, and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, who was honoured as actor of the year by director Steve McQueen.

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss was given the television actor of the year prize by her Top Of The Lake co-star Gwendoline Christie, while Paul Weller was hailed as songwriter of the year and given his prize by photographer Mary McCartney.

Paul Weller was named songwriter of the year (Ian West/PA)

Donatella Versace collected the designer of the year gong from model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and actor Luke Evans while Ralph Lauren was named design legend of the year, Philipp Plein was given the brand of the year prize and Charles Jeffrey was named breakthrough designer.

Musicians Dua Lipa and Olly Alexander, who performs under the name Years & Years, also received prizes, collecting the solo artist and live act gongs respectively, while Jorja Smith was named Vero breakthrough solo artist.

Dua Lipa was given a top prize (Ian West/PA)

Jeff Goldblum was handed the Haig Club icon prize by his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tom Hiddleston and Fire And Fury author Michael Wolff was honoured as writer of the year.

Harry Kane, who captained England at the 2018 World Cup, took the sportsman of the year prize, while David Lammy, Labour MP for Tottenham, was given the politician of the year gong.

England’s Harry Kane is sportsman of the year (Aaron Chown/PA)

Other prizes were given to Sacha Baron Cohen, who was handed the editor’s special award, and Tom Bateman, who was named Hugo Boss breakthrough actor.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence was also in attendance to honour Jonathan Yeo as the Maddox Gallery artist of the year and Charmed actress and Me Too activist Rose McGowan was handed the inspiration award.

