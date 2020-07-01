Charles in hog heaven on visit to TV star’s farm attraction

The Prince of Wales championed Britain’s rural tourism when he visited celebrity farmer Adam Henson’s farm attraction – and found himself surrounded by piglets.

Charles toured Cotswold Farm Park – a rare breed centre visited by 150,000 people a year – which opens its doors to the public on Saturday after months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The heir to the throne was keen to learn how the attraction and a 1,600-acre holding both run by Henson, who co-presents the BBC’s Countryfile programme, were coping during the pandemic which has seen businesses suffering financially.

Charles meets Adam Henson and Victoria (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)



In a lighter moment, the prince was taken into a small field and shown an inquisitive Gloucestershire old spot sow and her energetic piglets, after Henson tempted them over by pouring feed into a trough.

Charles is a passionate farmer who runs Home Farm in Gloucestershire by his organic principles, and in the past has reared the rare breed pigs, which were traditionally kept in orchards and known for their high-quality meat before falling out of favour.

He was also introduced to Victoria, a 19-year-old Suffolk Punch horse – another rare breed – and posed for a picture with the imposing animal.

Henson said: “I know he wanted to come to make a statement, to get it out there, the value of rural tourism, rare breeds, conservation and education – that’s very much what we’re about.

“We’re a big commercial farm but the diversification and rural tourism part of our business is essential, but has been suffering seriously during Covid-19, as so many other businesses have.”

