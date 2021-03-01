Charles backs The Big Curry Night In

The Prince of Wales has called on the nation to have a Big Curry Night In to raise money for charity.

Pop star Katy Perry, actor Sanjeev Bhaskar, presenter Konnie Huq, DJ and producer Naughty Boy, England cricketer Jos Buttler and Pakistani musician Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are among those taking part in the British Asian Trust’s fundraising campaign.

The public can win the chance to have one of the celebrities joining them for a virtual call on their curry night through a special prize draw.

Heir to the throne Charles, who is the royal founding patron of the British Asian Trust, said in a video message: “During this appeal to raise funds, the British Asian Trust will be undertaking various activities including, rather wonderfully, The Big Curry Night In, with ambassadors such as Katy Perry, Naughty Boy and others.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I need hardly say that I do rather hope you might all be able to participate in this.”

The Big Curry Night In, which runs from March 5 to March 14, aims to encourage people to order a curry from their local restaurant, prepare their own curry at home or enjoy a ready-made bought curry, and to make a donation to the British Asian Trust.

Our Royal Founding Patron HRH The Prince of Wales @clarencehouse supports the #BritishAsianTrust's #IfICanSheCan Appeal which will be match-funded by @FCDOGovUK

Watch: https://t.co/l6SxynfGSg — British Asian Trust (@britishasiantst) March 1, 2021

The money will be used to help people in the poorest parts of South Asia, particularly women and girls, to be free from poverty, supporting the trust’s If I Can, She Can appeal.

Donations made by the public before May 31 will be matched by the UK Government.

